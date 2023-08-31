Suicide of citizen due to online loan case: Court grants pre-arrest bail to nine accused

ISLAMABAD: The judge of Additional Sessions Court of Islamabad, while expressing annoyance at the poor investigation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the case of a person who committed suicide due to taking of loan from online app which multiplied in millions of rupees due to interest, accepted pre-arrest bail application of nine accused including four Chinese on Wednesday.

The court ordered all the nine accused to submit surety bond of Rs10,0000 each in the case. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ilyas held hearing on bail application of a case of citizen who took loan from online app and committed suicide late on.

The lawyer of accuses told the court that the sections included in the case are bailable and only section 419 is non-bailable which could not be applied in this case. After hearing the arguments, the judge admitted the bail of all nine accused.

The lawyer of the plaintiff opposed the stance of the lawyer of the defendants and said that the section of the extortion should be included in the case. Therefore, bail application of the accused should be dismissed. While approving the pre-arrest bail plea of accused, the judge strongly expressed annoyance over the poor investigation of the FIA in the case and said that it is painful and surprising that there is no description of death to suicide in the whole file.