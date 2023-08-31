Iran puts Mahsa Amini’s lawyer on trial

TEHRAN: The trial has begun in Iran of the lawyer of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian Kurd whose death last September triggered a widespread protest movement, a media report said on Wednesday.

Saleh Nikbakht is charged with “propaganda against the system”, the daily Etemad reported. The first hearing “was on Tuesday and he was notified of the charge of propaganda activity against the regime for having spoken to foreign and local media, concerning the Mahsa Amini affair in particular”, it said.

Nikbakht´s trial begins nearly a year after the death in custody last September 16 of 22-year-old Amini, after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic´s strict dress rules for women.