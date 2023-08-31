Costly error

Immature politicians have not only made Pakistan suffer at their hands but also dent the popularity of their own parties. By the way, immaturity has nothing to do with age. It was not advisable for the PDM to topple the PTI government when it was at the ebb of its popularity. Now PDM is facing the consequences: inflation in electricity and petrol prices, gas shortages, deteriorating law and order, and devaluation of the rupee.

This misadventure was caused by the desire of the PDM leaders to fulfil the dream of seeing their own offspring become the future rulers but now their dreams are becoming a nightmare. It is a perfect scenario for those who hold the strings. It seems like the PTI is out of the race, facing the May 9, cipher case, and many other cases, while the PDM is losing ground due to the mess created by their own follies.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi