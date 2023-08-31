Climate calling

The world needs more meaningful measures to deal with climate change. Countries like Pakistan are especially prone to the impacts of climate change, which include floods, droughts, erratic rainfall and tropical cyclones. The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference events (COPs) are not enough to deal with the rapidly changing climate and its devastating impacts. Humanity’s direct impact on the climate is overwhelming. Unfortunately, whether or not mankind’s activities are driving climate change or if climate change is even happening is still a debate in some quarters.

Greenhouse gasses are the root cause of this phenomenon. Global temperatures are climbing and ice caps are melting. These are the facts. We must fully support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDGs if we want the next generation to be empowered to make informed decisions about their role in protecting this planet.

Engr Viqar Ul Haq

Islamabad