APC concerned at increase in terror acts in KP

PESHAWAR: The All-Parties Conference (APC) here on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the new spate of terrorist activities and reorganisation of terrorist groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the newly merged districts, and urged the government and security institutions to take concrete steps for restoration of peace.

The APC was convened by Jamaat-e-Islami to discuss peace and other issues in the newly merged districts. Presided over by provincial chief of the party Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the conference was also attended by former governor Shaukatullah, provincial chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Ataur Rahman, former MNA from Khyber district and leader of Pakistan Muslim League, Shahji Gul Afridi, provincial deputy chief of JI, Inayatullah Khan, general secretary Abdul Wasi, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami, Maulana Hamidul Haq, Pakistan People’s Party leader Sajid Hussain Turi and others.

In his welcome speech, Prof Ibrahim, said that peace would be restored in the country through consensus among political forces and state institutions not pulling the legs of one another.

He said that the tribal belt was once again experiencing the worst lawlessness. Target killing in the merged district was at its peak and people were being targeted through suicide and planted bombings, he added.

He said that the state had failed in restoring peace and the people of the merged districts were not being given their genuine rights. Countless promises had been made with the people of the merged districts before merger, but none of those promises could be materialized, the JI leader remarked. He added that not a single step could be taken for the uplift of the tribal districts and also they were denied their 3 percent share in the National Finance Commission Award.

Prof Ibrahim said that the situation in tribal areas was very bad. However, he expressed his hope that the anti-climax of the terror wave would start soon and peace would be restored in the militancy affected areas.

He pledged that their movement for the rights of the people of tribal districts would continue and it would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Other leaders present on the occasion also expressed their views about the situation in the tribal areas. The participants of the meeting adopted a joint declaration. They said that tribal people offered matchless sacrifices in the war on terror during the last 20 years.

They had to leave their native areas and became homeless in their own homeland. They were expecting peace in their respective areas after the military operations. But unfortunately, the situation deteriorated once again in the tribal districts.

The militant organisations have got reorganized and they have established their formal camps in certain areas of Waziristan, Khyber, Bajaur, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan, which has intensified the sense of insecurity among the local population.

The APC declared that the re-emergence and reorganisation of the militants have resulted in the increase in incidents of target killing in which innocent and non-combatant people were targeted.

Similarly, it said, attacks on police posts have become the order of the day. During the past few months more than 150 attacks were carried out against police posts, it said, adding, the traders, business people and doctors were getting calls from unknown elements for extortions, the APC stated.

The APC urged the government to stop using the merged districts as battlefields for the war of others. “The state institutions should ensure peace in the tribal districts. They should take practical steps for overcoming the restlessness among the people and ensure protection to their lives, properties and business,” it added.

The APC further declared that the government was trying to avoid implementation of the recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee under various pretexts, which is tantamount to the violation of the rights of the people of the tribal districts.

It urged the government to implement those recommendations in letter and spirit without any further delay. The committed funds of Rs100 billion per year and 1000 billions in 10 years should be released, the APC stressed.

The 12 seats for tribal areas in the National Assembly and 24 seats in the provincial assembly should be restored, it said, adding, the rights of tribal areas over the natural resources should be acknowledged.

The declaration stated that a comprehensive package for employment, education, health, development, clearance of land mines in the tribal districts should be launched. Universities, professional institutions, schools and colleges should be set up in the tribal areas.

The existing health facilities in the districts should be upgraded and more hospitals should be established. More and more employment opportunities should be created in the tribal districts. Only in the police, 20,000 tribal youth should be recruited.

The APC also stressed the need for opening of all the trade routes to Afghanistan passing through the tribal districts.