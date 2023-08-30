Memory lane

This letter refers to the news story ‘PPP asks workers to protest strongly against inflated electricity bills’ (August 28, 2023). A few weeks ago the PPP was part of the PDM coalition government and despite taking many steps and introducing a large number of measures, the PDM could not control inflation. Despite being part of the coalition, the PPP has tried to absolve itself of any responsibility for this failure and appears to be trying to shift all the blame to the PML-N.

Now they are protesting against the caretaker government for the same inflation which started in the PTI’s tenure and kept rising in the PDM era. They are now trying to get people’s support with an eye on the next general elections. Rather than becoming part of a solution, the PPP has become part of the problem for the caretaker government. One tends to believe that, in general, our nation has a short memory but it is not as short as the PPP might be assuming.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada