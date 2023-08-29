IJT demands DUET VC’s removal over ‘disrespectful behaviour’

Students associated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Monday condemned the vice chancellor of the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) for her allegedly disrespectful behaviour.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, IJT representatives demanded an immediate apology from the VC and called for her removal from her post.

IJT Professional Zone Coordinator Waqas Rafiq told the media that the VC’s behaviour, as could be seen in a video clip circulating on social media, was unacceptable and had tarnished the image of the academia. The incident occurred on Sunday, when the IJT had set up a guidance camp with the permission of the city administration for students entering the DUET.

The VC allegedly mistreated the IJT members present on the occasion and the students, including those from the university, leading to a verbal confrontation that was captured on camera.

IJT spokesman Amaar bin Siraj said the DUET is a public institution, and its ownership lies with the students, rather than any individual or group.