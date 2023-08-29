IJT demands DUET VC’s removal over ‘disrespectful behaviour’

Students associated with the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Monday condemned the vice chancellor of the Dawood University of Engineering & Technology (DUET) for her allegedly disrespectful behaviour.
Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, IJT representatives demanded an immediate apology from the VC and called for her removal from her post.
IJT Professional Zone Coordinator Waqas Rafiq told the media that the VC’s behaviour, as could be seen in a video clip circulating on social media, was unacceptable and had tarnished the image of the academia. The incident occurred on Sunday, when the IJT had set up a guidance camp with the permission of the city administration for students entering the DUET.
The VC allegedly mistreated the IJT members present on the occasion and the students, including those from the university, leading to a verbal confrontation that was captured on camera.
IJT spokesman Amaar bin Siraj said the DUET is a public institution, and its ownership lies with the students, rather than any individual or group.
KarwaanThe Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shahzad Zar, Annal Haque, Hasan Baqer,...
The United Nations Pakistan Office and the Karachi Press Club have agreed to enhance collaboration in...
Police on Monday arrested a close relative of slain Lyari kingpin Rehman Dakait from Lyari. The suspect has been...
A sessions court on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to as many as ten employees of Pakistan International Airlines in...
Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with constituents at the Rawal House Rahuki, Tando Jam, on...
The Arts Council of Pakistan on Monday announced a first-of-its-kind mega theatre festival in the country that will...