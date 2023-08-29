Role of INGOs in national development highlighted

Islamabad: The devastating floods of 2022 have left an enduring impact across various regions of Pakistan, necessitating extensive rehabilitation and reconstruction. The journey to reconstruct and rehabilitate flood-affected areas demands collective efforts and resilience.

This was said by Adil Sheraz, chair of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum's (PHF) executive committee, during a press conference while highlighted the role of INGOs in national development and humanitarian response in Pakistan. “Although strides have been made, the path to complete recovery of flood affected communities remains a complex endeavour, necessitating not only immediate actions but also a sustained commitment to long-term solutions," he further added.

Adil shared that in 2022 PHF member organisations (INGOs) implemented 400 projects throughout Pakistan, including AJ&K and Gilgit Baltistan. These projects included 296 dedicated to providing humanitarian assistance, parti­cularly in response to the 2022 floods, and 104 focused on development interventions. These initiatives, worth over $330 million, benefited more than 21.2 million people across the country. While appreciating the government support and collaboration, he stated that the partnership between government and civil society emerges as the bridge to success, uniting communities for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan.