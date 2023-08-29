LHC seeks evidence of ‘ban’ on Imran media coverage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed a counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday to furnish material available on the social media to establish there was a ban on coverage of his client by the electronic media.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, while hearing a petition of Imran Khan, challenging the alleged violation of a stay order against a ban on media coverage of his speeches, issued an order to counsel Ahmad Pansota. The counsel stated the material available on YouTube had no link with the content of television channels. He said the government violated a stay order and banned coverage of the petitioner in media. He said the government also jailed the petitioner besides silencing his voice. The judge observed that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) denied any ban on the petitioner, though the mainstream media journalists claimed otherwise on social media. The counsel argued that the law mandated equal media coverage of all political leaders. He asked the court to take action against Pemra authorities for defying the stay order. Justice Mirza directed the petitioner’s counsel to place on record further material to demonstrate the contention, raised in petition. The judge adjourned the hearing till Oct 10.