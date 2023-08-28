60 drug dealers, 50 addicts held

LAHORE:Lahore police with the support of Safe Cities Authority arrested 50 drug addicts and nearly 60 drug suppliers in the Muslim Town area. Defence B Police Station arrested two bike thieves and recovered five stolen motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and weapons from them. Lohari Gate police arrested nine gamblers and recovered cash Rs20,000 and 11 cell phones from their possession. Gulshan Ravi police arrested seven criminals involved in bike theft and recovered sx bikes and weapons from their possession.