Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I am a student of Software Engineering at a reputable institution in Lahore. I’m thinking of studying further and doing a masters in Information Technology from a foreign university. I thought it would be a good idea to request your advice for a good subject area and a destination especially when I’m considering going abroad on scholarship?

(Huzaifa Karim Kamboh, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Kamboh, I think the subject you are already studying is a very good choice and after doing a bachelor in Software Engineering you will have many specialisms for a postgraduate degree. Consider doing Financial Security/ Internet Security or subjects that also include SEO. If you succeed in achieving a CGPA of 3.0++ you might be lucky to secure a scholarship in Australia, Germany or may be in the UK.

Q2: Dear sir, I am a BPS scale 14 teacher and I’m teaching mathematics. I did a Masters in Agricultural Engineering and it was an honors degree from Agriculture University Faisalabad. I’m facing some problems as I cannot apply for a higher scale with current qualification. I need your specialist advice if I should do popular masters like computer science, physics or mathematics?

(Shagufta Hasnaat Chattha, Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Shagufta, as far as I know Agriculture Engineering is an upright qualification. Furthermore, you didn’t mention that you did this degree after a 4-year honors bachelor’s degree. If you think doing research I mean an MPhil, you may get hold of a scholarship in agriculture sciences after which you can apply for research funding. But make sure this MPhil should be relevant to agriculture sciences areas. A lot of countries should give you a research/position or opportunity like Australia, USA and Germany etc. Regarding BPS enhancement, I’m not sure what to advise you but in any case you can look for a better chance than teaching in a school.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, please guide me for my son who is studying in the Karachi Medical and Dental College. He got admitted to an overseas category but the fee structure is more than the international standards. It is $12,000. First my company reimbursed me the half fee, but after 21 years of age he will not be eligible for the reimbursement. So I request you to please guide me what I shall do? Is there any solution for this? (Nofal Abbas, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Nofal, I have read the content of your email. Unfortunately, there are no scholarships or funding bodies available in Pakistan to provide grants for your son’s medical education. Medical education is expensive anywhere in the world and normally does not have any provision of scholarships or grants. I’m sorry I cannot be of any further help in this matter.

Q4: Sir, I’m a student of Bachelors of Technology and it’s an honors degree (BTECH Hons) from Lahore. Can you please suggest what I should do after this programme? (Gulrez Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Gulrez, once you successfully pass BTECH; you can do a masters in Telecom which is a better choice. This degree will boost up your job prospects in the years to come not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).