PTI blames PDM govt for massive power billing, economic miseries

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Focal Person for Economy, Muzammil Aslam, Saturday blamed the PDM government for ‘untold’ economic miseries of masses and said the government was seeking an additional Rs2,200 billion in electricity and petrol prices from the people in a year.

In a video message on the state of the national economy, Aslam regretted that Pakistanis at the moment are passing through painful situation while Rs7,000 billion tax was collected from across the country last year. Earlier, he noted, the government used to collect about Rs3,000 billion in electricity from the people. However, after the increase in electricity prices, it will be around Rs4,200-300 billion, whereas the recent increase in electricity prices is about Rs1,300 billion.

Muzammil said the increase in petrol price by Rs40 has increased the amount collected by Rs1,000 billion, which amounts to Rs180 billion a month. If any government brings a mini budget of Rs200 or Rs300 billion, people will scream. The government, he claimed, has put Rs2,200 billion burden on the people without any sensitive analysis. Shehbaz Sharif said a month ago that the new electricity prices will not be applicable to 64 percent of the people. “Now one should ask them where those 64 percent people are hiding for whom electricity bills have not increased. Shehbaz Sharif lied to the people,” he contended.