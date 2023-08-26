PM has vowed to solve Karachi’s basic issues: Wahab

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Friday.

According to a press release from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday, PM Kakar assured the mayor that he was striving for the development of Karachi and would do whatever he could for the city. He also assured him that he would take measures to resolve the basic problems of the city.

The statement said that issues related to Karachi were discussed in the meeting at length. The mayor highlighted the water woes of the city, issues related to the city’s infrastructure and other municipal facilities.

He said Karachi is an economic hub and the development of the city is actually the development of Pakistan. He informed the caretaker prime minister about the basic problems of the city. Wahab said Karachi would progress with the help of the federal government.