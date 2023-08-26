Inquiry committee formed on patient’s death

LAHORE: The Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital, has formed an investigation committee on the complaint regarding the alleged death of a pregnant woman, Nadia Bilal.

Prof Dr Nudrat Sohail issued a notification of inquiry committee on the complaint of Ayub Sabir Sakna, the father of the woman who died on August 24. The committee headed by Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, Head of Medical Unit II, includes Dr Karimullah Associate Professor, Dr Misbah Kausar Associate Professor and Dr Junaid Amjad DMS. The inquiry committee will investigate all aspects of the incident within three days and submit a report to the MS Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute has said that a transparent inquiry into the incident will be ensured. In the incident, if the negligence of the hospital staff is found, disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible.