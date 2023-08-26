Pak HC in London makes surprise visit, meets caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to Britain Dr Muhammad Faisal made a surprise visit to the federal capital and met caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, here on Friday.
According to sources, Dr Faisal, who arrived in Pakistan unexpectedly, had a detailed meeting with the caretaker PM, but the official news about the purpose of his visit to Pakistan, especially the meeting, was not shared with the media.
Earlier this week, Dr Faisal held a meeting with PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London. No details were released there, and the meeting was simply termed a courtesy call, when asked.
A source in Islamabad’s foreign affairs ministry claimed that Dr Faisal, who was Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany earlier, had gone to London directly to assume his duties. He had not taken any briefing from the prime minister and foreign minister. That was why Dr Faisal had come to Pakistan, added the source.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Friday it had not made any formal request to join the BRICS bloc at a time when six new...
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday observed that the National Accountability Bureau was misusing its...
The decision will affect more than two million internet users across the country.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has prepared a charter of commitment for Saudi giant Aramco to invest $12-$14 billion in the...
BAHAWALNAGAR/ARIFWALA: A heavy flood in the Sutlej River submerged different areas in Arifwala, Bahawalanagar and...
ISLAMABAD: The spokesman for the Ministry of Law confirmed that the letter of President Arif Alvi has been received by...