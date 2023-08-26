Pak HC in London makes surprise visit, meets caretaker PM

Pakistan's newly appointed High Commissioner to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal calls on Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Friday. —PMO

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to Britain Dr Muhammad Faisal made a surprise visit to the federal capital and met caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, here on Friday.

According to sources, Dr Faisal, who arrived in Pakistan unexpectedly, had a detailed meeting with the caretaker PM, but the official news about the purpose of his visit to Pakistan, especially the meeting, was not shared with the media.

Earlier this week, Dr Faisal held a meeting with PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London. No details were released there, and the meeting was simply termed a courtesy call, when asked.

A source in Islamabad’s foreign affairs ministry claimed that Dr Faisal, who was Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany earlier, had gone to London directly to assume his duties. He had not taken any briefing from the prime minister and foreign minister. That was why Dr Faisal had come to Pakistan, added the source.