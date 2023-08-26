Internet firms hike packages cost by 10-15pc

ISLAMABAD: Owing to inflationary pressure and appreciating value of dollar, internet service providers in Pakistan have announced to increase the charges of internet packages by 10 percent to 15 percent.
In this regard, various companies have informed their customers through SMS and e-mails, stating that customers will have to pay the revised charges from September 1, 2023.
The decision will affect more than two million internet users across the country. The service providers said the operating cost of the companies has become overwhelming; therefore, the price increase is inevitable.
