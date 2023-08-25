30 cops approved to be declared Ghazi

LAHORE:The meeting of Ghazi Committee was held at the Central Police Office, in which 30 officers and personnel were approved to be declared Ghazi after reviewing the cases sent from various districts, units and field formations, including Lahore.

The names of Ghazi officers and personnel will be engraved on the Ghazi Wall in the Central Police Office and will be entitled to benefits under the Ghazi package, including Ghazi Medals. Shahzad Rasool, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Munir, Fayaz Ali Shakuri, Abid Mehmood, Muhammad Tariq, Inspector Umar Daraz, Muhammad Shahbaz, Muhammad Adil Gulfam, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Akram, Waqas Ahmed, Akash Umar, Farid Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Bota, Mazhar Iqbal, Haider Ali, Nadeem Ahmed, Shamriz Aslam Ghazi, Aslam Parvez, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Ali, Babar, Asif Butt, Naseer Ahmed, Amjad Hussain, Adnan Haider and Kamran Haider are among those who have been declared Ghazi.

The above-mentioned officers were seriously injured in gunshots and other incidents during the encounter with terrorists and dacoits while on duty.