American Jewish Congress lauds Pakistan’s efforts post Jaranwala incident

NEW YORK: The American Jewish Congress has lauded the current leadership in Pakistan for their efforts in addressing violent attacks against religious minorities in Jaranwala.

They have expressed appreciation for the swift and strong condemnation of these shocking incidents by both Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and the country’s army chief General Asim Munir.

“It’s heartening to see leaders taking a stand against religious-based violence and working towards a more inclusive and tolerant society”, the American Jewish Congress said.

“At a time of growing hostility against religious minorities across the world, it is imperative to show renewed determination in the preservation of religious freedom and tolerance”, The President of the American Jewish Congress Jack Rosen and the Pakistani origin American Vice President Dr Muneer Kazmi stated.

“As Jews, a historically persecuted minority, we know all too well the pain and devastation that intolerance and hate can cause”, Dr Muneer Kazmi stated.

It’s worth noting that the current vice president of the American Jewish Congress, Dr Muneer Kazmi, has a unique background as an American of Pakistani origin. He moved to America from Pakistan during the 1950s. It is important to remember that during the establishment of Pakistan, there were approximately 700 members of the Jewish community residing in Karachi. Over time, many of them have migrated to various parts of the world including Europe, America, and Israel.

While, the President of the American Jewish Congress, Jack Rosen, has expressed admiration for the prompt response of Pakistani authorities. He specifically commended the decision of the Police to establish a dedicated ‘protection unit’, aimed at ensuring the safety of minority places of worship and communities.