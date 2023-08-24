UHS opens students’ facilitation centre

LAHORE : UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore inaugurated the new facilitation centre for students at a refurbished basement of the exam halls, located adjacent to the university's main entrance, on Wednesday.

Pro-VC Prof Nadia Naseem, Controller Examinations Dr Uruj Zehra, Treasurer Baquee Bin Hanif, and other officers of the university were present on the occasion.

The new facility comes as an extension of the online processes relating to the academic and the examination department activities like issuance of migration certificates, NOCs, degrees, transcripts, submission of scholarship forms, synopses, attestation, duplicate marks sheets, and distinction certificates, among other things.

The centre will serve as a one-stop solution for present as well as previous students of the university. The centre will be equipped with brand new computers, an internet facility and an extension counter of a bank which will go functional in the next few days.

Dr Mansoor Ghani, an assistant professor at UHS's Department of Biochemistry, said,

the centre, which is strategically located at the entrance of the varsity, will now save the trouble of going through the time-consuming exercise. Students can now submit their online applications for certificates or documents relating to migration, degree, transfer, and a host of other matters, and download the same with a challan.

‘Post-downloading of the plea and the challan, the students will have to deposit the prescribed financial charges with the bank and later submit the hard copy of their application along with the bank receipt at the centre's counter. The student concerned will be given a computer-generated receipt mentioning a specific date when he/she will be issued the certificate/document that is applied for,’ Dr Mansoor said.

To manage the anticipated rush of students, the authorities will put up a token system in place with wall-mounted LCD boards indicating the counter numbers where the students have to submit their application hard copy along with the bank receipt. A call centre will also be a part of the centre.

Documents relating to external student registration, transfer/ migration certificate, transcript, and bona fide besides other NOCs which serve as provisional documents, in the absence of a degree, will be processed at the facilitation centre.

PU awards PhD degree

Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Luqman Ahmed, s/o Anwar Waheed Ahmed, in the subject of Applied Geology (Engineering Geology).