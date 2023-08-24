Madhubala to be moved from Karachi Zoo to Safari Park

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced the shifting of the lone female elephant of the Karachi Zoological Garden, Madhubala, to the Safari Park. A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts from the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws has reached the city for the relocation of Madhubala. The team will run medical tests on the elephant before she is moved to the Safari Park.

Wahab made the announcement while talking to the media after inaugurating the Khulafa-e-Rashidin Family Park in Madina Colony of District Korangi. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and the Korangi town chairman were also present on the occasion.

The mayor also said that when the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation started a crackdown on water thieves, those who used to steal water raised a hue and cry. He said that under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they would work for the development and prosperity of the city.

He also appreciated the administration of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He said they all have to make a decision of engaging in the politics of serving the people of the city.

Wahab said that the long-standing sanitation problem of the people of Korangi has been solved, and now solid waste vehicles would be seen working on the roads of the district. The administration of District Korangi has proved that the people of Korangi support the PPP, he added.

He said that no one would be allowed to conduct weddings at public parks. He asked the residents to inform the KMC administration if they find out about a wedding taking place at a park. “We will take action against them.”

He also said the KMC would provide more recreational facilities for the people of the Korangi district. He stressed that recreational opportunities would be made available in all the areas of the city without discrimination.

The mayor said District Korangi is a bastion of the PPP. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari loves the residents of Korangi. We will provide more parks, playgrounds and open spaces in Korangi.”