Govt asked to build dams in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A senior parliamentarian and former member of the National Assembly, Humayun Saifullah Khan, on Tuesday asked the federal government to build small dams in Lakki Marwat district so as to boost agriculture and its component sectors and alleviate poverty in the region.

Talking to journalists here, the former lawmaker said that he had briefed the Federal Minister for Water and Natural Resources Ahmad Irfan Aslam about the ongoing Baran Dam, Pezu Dam and Marwat canal rehabilitation projects.

He said that he also invited the minister to visit the southern district to inaugurate mega projects in the water sector.Humayun Saifullah said that the construction of small dams was the need of the hour to conserve rain and floodwaters for agriculture and other useful purposes.

He said that he also briefed the federal minister about proposed sites of small dams and told him that construction of dams would bring sustainable development to the entire region. “The rehabilitation of Marwat canal is near completion and water will be released in it soon,” he revealed, saying that the canal project would bring a green revolution besides raising the living standard of the local population.