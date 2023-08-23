Man shot dead pacifying hostile groups in FB Area

A man lost his life while attempting to mediate between two parties during an altercation in Block 15 of Federal B Area on Tuesday. The incident unfolded in a residential society within the jurisdiction of the Jauharabad police station, leaving 41-year-old Fayyaz, son of Gul Zaman, dead. The victim's body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. At the location, police detained an individual named Hamza.

Preliminary investigations, led by SHO Badar Shakeel, showed that Hamza, originally from Gujrat, had wed a Bengali woman. His wife, a resident of Rajput Colony in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, had been enduring harassment from a group of youths in Bengali Para, Rajput Colony. The situation escalated to the point where the tormentors invaded Hamza's residence.

In an attempt to address the issue, Hamza arranged a meeting near Rashid Minhas Road, involving the harassers from Bengali Para. Tensions escalated rapidly, culminating in a spat and later a physical clash. One Ali Bengali discharged gunshots while the altercation intensified, critically wounding Fayyaz, who was intervening to defuse the conflict. He succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. Bengali was accompanied by three friends, Nauman, Zeeshan, and Arsalan, during the confrontation. The deceased was a plumber.