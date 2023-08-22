Revenue dept official’s suspension sought

HARIPUR: The civil society organizations, political parties and traders’ associations on Monday asked the government to suspend the deputy registrar of the Revenue Department till the completion of an inquiry against the official in question.

Speaking at a news conference here, Vice-Chairman Public Forum Dr Farhan Abbasi, General Secretary Chanzeb Qureshi and others accused the Revenue official of corruption.

Ex-chairman KP Services Tribunal and head of Awami Forum, Advocate Ahmed Sultan Tareen, Jamaat-e-Islam district head Ghazan Iqbal Khan and representatives of traders’ associations were present there as well.

They alleged that the Revenue Department official received kickbacks on land transactions through his front-men.The speakers said the deputy commissioner, Haripur, had ordered a probe into the complaints of corruption, adding that the official in question should be suspended till the completion of the inquiry against him.

It may be mentioned here that a video clip that went viral on social media showed a councillor Imran Alizai entering the office of deputy registrar of Revenue and accusing him of receiving one percent commission for each land registration.

The councilor was accompanied by some land owners and buyers, who accused the official on camera. This created a commotion at the office, prompting the subordinates of the official to expel them.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Anjuman-e-Patwariyan and Qanoongoyan Haripur accused Imran Alizai of attempting to disrupt the official work and demanded registration of a case against the councilor.