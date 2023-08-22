Alleged killer of cricketer held

TANK: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of Usman Mehsud, a cricketer, and also recovered the weapon of offense from his possession.

Speaking at a presser, SP Investigation, Tank, Nasir Khan, said the accused had killed the victim by allegedly hitting his head with a stone.Flanked by other officers, Nasir Khan said that a special team had investigated the case lines and later brought the killer to justice. He said that on August 8, the brother of the deceased Usman, Bakhtu Allah, a resident of Upper South Waziristan and presently residing in Tank, filed a case alleging that the accused Noor Zamin had killed his brother, Usman Mehsud.