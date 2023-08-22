SHC restrains KWSC from laying pipeline for Chanesar Town

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday restrained the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) from proceeding further in respect of an 18-inch water pipeline from the Kidney Hill Pumping Station, Jinnah Town, to Chanesar Town until further orders.

The interim order came on a petition filed by the union committee chairmen of Bahadurabad and Jinnah Town against the allegedly illegal water supply connection to Chanesar Town from the main Kidney Hill Pumping Station.

Mohammad Junaid Mukati and Mohammad Saleem said in their petition that they are elected chairmen and residents of Bahadurabad and Jinnah Town who are aggrieved with the decision of the KWSC with regard to the “illegal” water connection to Chanesar Town from the main Kidney Hill Pumping Station.

Their counsel Usman Farooq said the Kidney Hill Pumping Station supplies water to residents of various societies, including Mohammad Ali Society, KDA Society, Kokan Cooperative Housing Society, Bahadurabad, Sharfabad, CP Barar Society and Dawoodi Bohra Society.

He claimed that the KWSC is providing an illegal water connection through an 18-inch pipeline from the main 48-inch water supply line of the Kidney Hill Pumping Station to Chanesar Town on account of political consideration.

He said that the KWSC’s act is illegal and without the approval of the competent authority. He added that residents of Bahadurabad and nearby societies would be seriously affected due to the act of the respondent because the residents are already facing an acute water shortage. He also said that several letters have been written to various officials of the KWSC, but no action has so far been taken in this regard.

He requested the court to restrain the KWSC from proceeding further with regard to the 18-inch water pipeline from the Kidney Hill Pumping Station to Chanesar Town. After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued notices to the provincial advocate general, the KWSC and others, calling for their comments to be filed on September 5.

In the meantime, the court has restrained the KWSC from proceeding further in respect of the 18-inch water pipeline from the Kidney Hill Pumping Station to Chanesar Town until the next date of hearing.