Maryam Nawaz meets Saif Khokhar

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryum Nawaz met with the party’s Lahore president Saiful Mulook Khokhar on Sunday. Party sources said they had discussed the return of PMLN leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Saiful Mulook Khokhar and PMLN Youth Wing Lahore President Faisal Saif Khokhar are also going to London to meet Nawaz Sharif on Sunday night. In the meeting with Maryam Nawaz, important issues including the possible return and reception for Nawaz Sharif were discussed. The Khokhars briefed Maryam Nawaz about preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif.
PESHAWAR: Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Naeem Khan visited various ongoing...
PESHAWAR: Leprosy TB Blindness Relief Association Pakistan here on Sunday organised a condolence reference to pay...
SUKKUR: The Women’s Action Forum on Sunday took out massive protest rally in Hyderabad against the brutal murder of...
ISLAMABAD: In their statements former finance minister Ishaq Dar has demanded the resignation of President Arif Alvi...
ISLAMABAD: A 24-member committee under the Pakistan Ulama Council and the Church of Pakistan has been announced for a...
Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, holds immense potential to become a thriving hub for...