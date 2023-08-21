Maryam Nawaz meets Saif Khokhar

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser Maryum Nawaz met with the party’s Lahore president Saiful Mulook Khokhar on Sunday. Party sources said they had discussed the return of PMLN leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Saiful Mulook Khokhar and PMLN Youth Wing Lahore President Faisal Saif Khokhar are also going to London to meet Nawaz Sharif on Sunday night. In the meeting with Maryam Nawaz, important issues including the possible return and reception for Nawaz Sharif were discussed. The Khokhars briefed Maryam Nawaz about preparations for welcoming Nawaz Sharif.