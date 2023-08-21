High-level panel formed to probe senior journalist’s murder reaches Sukkur

SUKKUR: The high-level investigation committee, which was formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, reached Sukkur on Saturday.

The high-level committee, formed by Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon to investigate the murder of senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar was headed by DIG Tanveer Alam Odho when it reached Sukkur.

Khairpur SSP Rohal Khoso and Sukkur SSP Sanghaar Malik visited the crime scene, examining all aspects.

The head of the committee, Tanveer Alam Odho, told the media that he met the complainant and witnesses of the murder of the senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, adding that the police are also examining the statements of the accused, who are in police custody. He said that the chemical examination, forensic and geo-fencing report will be released in two weeks as “we are reviewing the case from all angles.”

“We will proceed with the investigation based on the evidence, while full security is being provided to the relatives of the deceased,” he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the journalists led by the Finance Secretary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Lala Asad Pathan, met the head and members of the committee. They urged the probe committee to ensure transparency in their investigation, saying this is a high-profile case, so all the accused should be exposed and arrested immediately.