Women to conduct research on Khowar

CHITRAL: The Women Welfare Development Organization has started imparting training to 15 selected women to equip them with the skills to conduct research on the Khowar (Chitrali) language and literature.

The Women Literary Forum in Chitral has provided its platform for the initiative being conducted with the financial support of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme.

The four-day training is part of a research project which was launched at a ceremony in a hotel in Chitral city. Known researchers Dr Inayatullah Faizi, Fareed Ahmad Raza and blogger Ahmad also spoke on this occasion and shared their experiences with the participants of the gathering.