Tourists flock to Malam Jabba

MINGORA: Tourists from across the country have thronged Malam Jabba, the favorite summer destination for them.Nestled in the stunning Swat Valley, lies the enchanting gem of Malam Jabba.

Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, captivating landscapes, and remarkable skiing opportunities, Malam Jabba has established itself as a premier tourist destination and attraction for adventure enthusiasts.

Malam Jabba’s landscape is a symphony of beauty, composed of lush green meadows, thick forests, and majestic mountains that seem to touch the sky.

Located at an altitude of around 9,200 feet above the sea level, this alpine wonderland offers panoramic views that leave visitors awe-inspired. The summer months unveil a burst of vibrant wildflowers, while the winter season blankets the region in a pristine layer of snow, making it a year-round destination for those seeking respite in nature.

A woman from Islamabad, Ainie Pasha, told The News the newly constructed road towards Malam Jabba had created ease for the visitors.

She added that the lush green valleys and the pleasant weather always attract tourists from various parts of the country to visit this valley.One of the prime attractions of Malam Jabba is its ski resort, the largest and oldest in Pakistan.

The resort caters to both seasoned skiers and beginners, with its well-maintained slopes that cater to various skill levels.

During the winter, the resort becomes a hub of activity, as locals and tourists alike flock to the area to participate in skiing and other snow-based activities.

The annual skiing competitions hosted here in winters after the snowfall draw participants from across the country and beyond, further solidifying Malam Jabba’s reputation as a skiing haven.

“I hail from Karachi and am a professional skier. I have done practice in Naltur and Gilgit-Baltistan. In Summer when there is no snow, we practice grass skiing”, said Uzma Aziz from Swat, adding that such healthy activities were useful for the youth of the area.

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on eco-tourism and conservation in Malam Jabba. Efforts have been made to promote sustainable tourism practices that preserve the delicate ecosystem of the region.

Saeedur Rahman, Public Relation Officer of Upper Swat Development Authority, told this scribe that to promote eco-tourism in the area, their department had initiated a tree plantation drive.

“We are planning to arrange seminars in order to educate the locals to promote nature friendly tourism instead of concrete construction”, he said adding that tree cutting was declared as a crime. The facilities provided to the tourists in the scenic valley includes chairlifts, Zipline, a luxury hotel, sling shorts and kids play land. A tourts from karak, Nilofer said Malam Jabba resort provides all the recreational facilities needed to a visiting family.

As the world becomes more connected, Malam Jabba has the potential to become a global destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. However, it is crucial to strike a balance between tourism and conservation to ensure the preservation of its natural beauty for generations to come.

Collaborative efforts among the local community, government bodies, and environmental organizations can play a pivotal role in achieving this delicate equilibrium.

Skiing opportunities, and cultural richness make it a destination that appeals to a wide range of travelers.

Whether one seeks adventures on the slopes, quiet contemplation amidst nature’s wonders, or an immersive cultural experience, Malam Jabba has something to offer for everyone willing to explore its breathtaking landscape.

The district administration in the Swat Valley has urged the visitors to play a role in keeping the environment clean after staying in any hill station of the valley.

“It is our collective responsibility to keep the environment clean to enjoy the natural beauty of the valley at the maximum level”, said Sohail Khan, additional deputy commissioner of the Swat district.