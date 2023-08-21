Medicine shortage

The critical anti-epilepsy drug Tegral 200 is now unavailable in most stores, along with its substitutes, and where it is available it is at an exorbitant price. There are thousands of epilepsy patients in Pakistan who are required to take one tablet of Tegral 200 on a daily basis to live a normal life.

Non-availability of this medicine is tantamount to putting the lives of epilepsy patients at risk. The health authorities must look into this matter of immense concern and ensure the availability of this crucial drug.

Hasan Afzaal

Karachi