Medicine shortage

The critical anti-epilepsy drug Tegral 200 is now unavailable in most stores, along with its substitutes, and where it is available it is at an exorbitant price. There are thousands of epilepsy patients in Pakistan who are required to take one tablet of Tegral 200 on a daily basis to live a normal life.
Non-availability of this medicine is tantamount to putting the lives of epilepsy patients at risk. The health authorities must look into this matter of immense concern and ensure the availability of this crucial drug.
Hasan Afzaal
Karachi
Politeness is something that is quite neglected in our society. Being polite costs nothing, not even your energy, and...
The recent horrifying attack on Christian churches in Jaranwala is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the...
One of the principles that forms the basis of Pakistan is religious tolerance. An attack on someone's place of worship...
It's crucial that we all recognize the importance of mental health and work to provide an environment where...
Inflation has imperilled the survival of ordinary people. The price of essential goods has risen to the point that...
The terrible train accident that occurred near Nawabshah and killed over 30 passengers of the Hazara express is not...