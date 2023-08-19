Momin Agha new additional secy in-charge petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood is no more additional secretary incharge Petroleum Division as the caretaker government has appointed Momin Agha additional secretary incharge Petroleum Division with immediate effect.

Interestingly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked on August 15, 2023 the secretary Establishment Division to reshuffle all federal secretaries in the federal government and other important positions, who could influence elections. The commission is charged with the constitutional duty to conduct the general elections in terms of Article 218 of the Constitution and make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly.