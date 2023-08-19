Momin Agha new additional secy in-charge petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood is no more additional secretary incharge Petroleum Division as the caretaker government has appointed Momin Agha additional secretary incharge Petroleum Division with immediate effect.
Interestingly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked on August 15, 2023 the secretary Establishment Division to reshuffle all federal secretaries in the federal government and other important positions, who could influence elections. The commission is charged with the constitutional duty to conduct the general elections in terms of Article 218 of the Constitution and make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday allowed the caretaker prime minister's adviser Ahad Khan Cheema to travel...
ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of activists of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement were Friday arrested when their rally — protesting...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered a case against Shayan Ali — a UK-based social media activist of the...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Friday claimed to have collected more evidence besides registration of a first...
Islamabad: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pakistan National...