Kidnapped Shangla resident’s video goes viral

ALPURI: The residents here on Friday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take steps to help recover a man hailing from the remote Shangla district who got kidnapped in Sindh a month ago.

A two-minute video went viral on the social media platforms in which one Mohammad Saleem from Shangla could be seen chained under a tree in what is believed to be Sindh’s Kacha area. Blood was oozing from his legs.

In the video, he was seen being tortured by his alleged kidnapper in Sindh’s Katcha area, which is notorious for being the abode of dacoits as this piece of land is stretched over thousands of acres with little or no police presence. The dacoits freely operate in this area, challenging the writ of the government. The kidnappers are demanding Rs10 million ransom for his release.

The video drew strong reaction from the general public particularly the residents of the Shangla district who have asked the KP government particularly the caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan to take up this matter with the authorities in Sindh to secure the release of Mohammad Saleem who was kidnapped a month back.

Mohammad Saleem appealed to the residents of his hometown Shangla and the Pakhtuns living in Sindh to raise voice and make efforts for his safe recovery from captivity. He said that he was provided little food and faced tough conditions in captivity.