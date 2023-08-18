Court rejects bail pleas of IUB security officer, transport incharge

BAHAWALPUR: Bail applications of the Islamia University Bahawalpur’s (IUB) chief security officer Ijaz Shah and transport incharge Muhammad Altaf were dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate Bahawalpur.

The hearing of the bail applications was held in the court of Civil Judge Mrs Saira. Ijaz Shah was arrested on July 20 on the charge of possession of crystal ice and contraband sexual pills and he is in Central Jail Bahawalpur on judicial remand. The bail application of Muhammad Altaf, the arrested transport point incharge of the university, was also rejected by the Civil Judge. Altaf was also arrested by the CIA near University’s Baghdad ul Jadeed campus with drugs.