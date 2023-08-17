Rs1.4m cash, other looted items recovered

MARDAN: Police arrested four accused in a robbery case and also recovered Rs1.4 million cash and weapons during the raid.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that Waqar had reported to the Saddar Police Station a robbery by four armed gunmen at his home. He said the robbers took away Rs1.4 million cash, one Kalashnikov, one rifle, two pistols and a DVR of CCTV cameras.

District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi, taking notice of the incident, formed a team under DSP Inam Jan and SHO Abdul Salam. The team traced the suspects identified as Jawad of Charsadda, Imran and Muhammad Ayaz of Upper Dir, and Asim of Salim Khan village in Mardan.The arrestees confessed to the crime and surrendered all the looted cash and other items.