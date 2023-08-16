Journalist’s house attacked in Hangu

HANGU: Unidentified gunmen attacked the house of a local senior journalist, causing damage to the main gate and a car parked inside the house.

According to details, unknown gunmen opened fire on the house of Farooq Paracha, a senior journalist working as a reporter with a private TV channel.

As a result, the main gate and a car inside the home were damaged but caused no casualty. Farooq Paracha was not at home at the time of occurrence.The journalist said that his house was attacked for the second time. He said that he had no enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, the journalists’ community in Hangu and Orakzai tribal district have condemned the attack on the house of journalist and demanded the government to arrest the perpetrators forthwith.

They urged the government to provide protection to the journalists or else they would launch a strong protest movement.