Creating awareness about minorities’ rights discussed

LAHORE: An event was held in connection with Independence Day and the minorities’ rights at the YMCA Hall.

Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest while Social Welfare Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik was the guest of honour.

Other important guests included Lahore High Court Bar Association Vice-President Rabia Bajwa, activist Khaliq Shah, Haroon Rehmat, John Siddique, Imran Samuel, Safdar Abbas and Zara Sikander.

YMCA General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz briefed the guests about the initiatives taken by his organisation for creating social and religious harmony in the country.

He spoke about the need for creating awareness about minorities’ rights. Bishop of Lahore dilated on the need of ensuring the minorities’ rights.