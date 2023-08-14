Attack on Chinese convoy foiled in Gwadar

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File

GWADAR/RAWALPINDI: The security forces in Balochistan foiled an attack on a military convoy escorting the Chinese workers and killed two gunmen, who had attacked the convoy.

“Two attackers were killed in the operation, which has now concluded,” Gwadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Chakar Baloch told the media on Sunday. Local police official Jawad Tariq said all members of the Chinese convoy and security officials involved in the exchange of fire remained unharmed.

The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack on vehicles carrying Chinese engineers in Gwadar. “BLA Majeed Brigade today targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in Gwadar,” the proscribed armed group said on the social media.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement, saying an operation was launched after the “presence of terrorists in the area was confirmed”.

“Terrorists used small arms and hand grenades,” the military statement said, adding security forces cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation. Due to efficient and swift response, two terrorists were eliminated with no harm to any military or civilian persons.

China’s state-run newspaper Global Times also confirmed the attack, saying, “the convoy of three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, carried 23 Chinese personnel”.

The Chinese consulate general in Karachi issued a safety warning. “The consulate urges people to maintain high vigilance and strictly control large-scale gathering activities due to the severe security situation,” it said.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist act in Gwadar. In a statement, it said that a convoy carrying Chinese citizens was attacked near the port of Gwadar on August 13. “The incident caused no casualties on the Chinese side, and the relevant personnel have been properly placed in safety,” the statement added.

The embassy requested the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, take practical and effective measures to protect its nationals and under-construction projects, and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

China will continue to work with the Pakistani side to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan, added the statement.

“Given the current security situation, the Chinese embassy reminds its citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks, to ensure the safety of their lives and property,” said the statement.

Separately, one soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed in Bajaur. A statement issued by the ISPR on Sunday said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in general area Charmang, Bajaur district, on reported presence of terrorists on Saturday night. An intense fire exchange occurred between the security forces and terrorists in which four terrorists were killed and one was apprehended. The killed terrorists were involved in attacks, including suicide attacks, on civilians and security forces, said the statement. Weapons, ammunition and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from terrorists, added the statement.

Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib (24), a resident of district Kohat, also embraced Shahadat in exchange of fire. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR statement said.

Meanwhile, former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, and former foreign minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, strongly condemned the attack on the military convoy in Gwadar.

In separate messages, both the leaders hailed the response by the brave sons of the nation. President Zardari said that these terrorists should be regarded as number one enemies of the country. He demanded bringing to book the planners and perpetrators of the attack on the military convoy.

Bilawal Bhutto paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who thwarted the attack. He said that these terrorists did not deserve any leniency and should be crushed.