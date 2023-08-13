SC to hear contempt plea against Sindh CM on 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of a contempt case against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on August 16. A two-member bench will hear the petition in the Gujjar Nala implementation case. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will hold a hearing in the Karachi Registry. The petition was filed against the Sindh Chief Minister for non-implementation of the court decision.