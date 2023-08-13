SHCC implements plan to counter HIV spread in Larkana

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has starting acting on a short-term plan to counter the recent rise in the HIV/AIDS cases in Larkana.

SHCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahson Qavi issued directives to increase the field activity by 100 per cent compared to existing activities. This decision was taken following directives of the last Sindh government’s health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho, for encountering the rising number HIV cases in Larkana.

According to a statement issued by the commission, two separate teams have started operating in the Larkana division following the CEO’s directives. These teams have been holding weekly meetings with law enforcement agencies, district administration and district health officers to share the strategy and outcomes.

Besides sealing quackery outlets, the SHCC teams are focusing on educating and implementing infection prevention and control (IPC) and waste management practices in various health care facilities in Larkana to reduce the risk of infection spread in health services.

For this purpose, the SHCC teams have been visiting clinics on a daily basis to check compliance with the IPC measures. They are also holding awareness sessions to educate health staff.

In Larkana, an outbreak of HIV infection was reported in 2019, due to multiple factors especially the use of unsafe injections and infusions by reuse of syringes. Since then, the statement read, the SHCC has been working with the district administration, district health offices and other stakeholders to identify and eliminate the disease sources.

The SHCC CEO attended the first meeting of the steering committee of the National Health Support Program, in which milestones of the project were discussed and necessary directives were issued to different stakeholders and departments.

In July 2023, the SHCC said it conducted inspection at 561 clinics, of which 112 were sealed for quackery practices and warnings were issued to 226 others for non-compliance with directives. A total of 73 clinics were re-sealed.

The commission in July also issued a regular licence to Dr Ishrat Ul Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences, Karachi, and Javeria Clinic Hyderabad.