30 students of 11 universities get electric wheelchairs

PESHAWAR: Some 30 students with mobility impairments belonging to 11 different universities of the province were provided electric wheelchairs at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Friday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities, distributed the wheelchairs among the students.Higher Education Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad was the guest of honour on the occasion.
In his speech, Ghulam Ali said that patronage of the students with disabilities was the duty of the whole society. “The vice-chancellors should announce fee waiver and free education to all the students suffering from physical impairment,” he stressed. He added that the universities should also provide jobs to the graduates with disabilities.
The electric wheelchair would add to the confidence of the students with disabilities, he said, adding, the special students should consider him as their patron. He said that he was happy to see these students acquiring higher education. He also paid tributes to their parents.
