Nowshera Press Club issues sorted out

NOWSHERA: The Dispute Resolution Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department has asked the office-bearers and members of the Nowshera Press Club to resolve their disputes in accordance with the constitution of the journalistic body.

The office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club and its members have welcomed the decision of the Dispute Resolution Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Department and vowed to implement it in letter and spirit.

Arshad Aziz Malik, President of the Peshawar Press Club, was chairman of the Dispute Resolution Committee. Former president of the Peshawar Press Club M. Riaz, Mohammad Ansar Khilji and Saqib were members of the committee.

The committee held meetings with the members of the Nowshera Press Club and learnt about their disputes in order to resolve them. According to the committee, the incumbent office-bearers of the Nowshera Press Club enjoyed a simple majority.