LHC orders implementation of Urdu language decision

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the relevant institutions to implement the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the implementation of the Urdu language and ordered to submit a report on the implementation of the decision within six months.

It said that the decision of the Supreme Court in the Kokab Iqbal case should be implemented. Moreover, the decision of the Supreme Court under Article 189 is applicable to institutions, departments, public and private organizations across the country.

The Supreme Court had ordered the federal and provincial governments to translate all laws into Urdu within three months. In the decision, it has been said that there should be no delay in the implementation of taking the exams of the federal and provincial competition in Urdu. The implementation of the Urdu language is a matter of implementation of Article 251 of the Constitution, the court order read.