TDAP hosts FoodAg 2023

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) and the Ministry of Commerce & Textile launched the first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, FoodAg 2023, on Thursday, aiming to showcase the country’s potential in the agro and food sector.

The three-day event, held at the Expo Center in Karachi, was inaugurated by Governor of Sindh Kamran Tessori, Federal Secretary for Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, and TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.

The exhibition attracted 600 buyers and 221 exhibitors, making it one of the highest attended international exhibitions in Pakistan.

TDAP also organized the first Global Culinary Show, where renowned international chefs used Pakistani ingredients to make international food. This unique gastronomic experience showcased the rich flavors of Pakistan’s cuisine, earning admiration from both delegates and exhibitors.

A parallel event, the Agri Investment Conference, commenced with a panel discussion featuring heads of Provincial Boards of Investment. This platform provided insights into the lucrative investment opportunities present in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Notable country delegations, including ASEAN, China, Mexico, Senegal, Algeria, and Kenya, held productive meetings with key TDAP officials to explore collaboration prospects. At least 15 regulatory offices from different products were also present at the event to resolve quarantine issues. TDAP organized G2G meetings with their counterparts.

More than 200 meetings were held at the FoodAg exhibition and more than 250 B2B meetings took place at a local hotel. Around 18 field visits of the delegation were arranged during which five MoUs were signed and talks for a potential collaboration in the textile sector were initiated.