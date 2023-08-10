Transfer of vehicles: Excise Dept simplifies biometric procedure

LAHORE: Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has taken an important step to simplify the biometric procedure for transfer of vehicle in Punjab.

The provincial cabinet has approved the amendments in the prevailing Motor Vehicles Rules. Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab DG Muhammad Ali said now only the transferer of the vehicle would be able to apply for the transfer of vehicle through biometric process while from this date the transferee of the same vehicle has been given 30 days to complete the biometric process after paying the fee prescribed by the Punjab government.

The DG said, "If the buyer does not get the biometric done within 30 days, he/she will have to pay a penalty of Rs10,000 every month along with the prescribed fee. If the biometric is not done for 120 days, a fresh biometric will have to be done with a full penalty of three months and the original fee," he explained.