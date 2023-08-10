Disregard for life

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured after multiple bogies of the Hazara Express derailed on last Sunday afternoon. Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique has said that the accident was caused by damaged tracks and two wheels of a bogie being jammed. He also said that six railway officials have been suspended due to negligence. The statement given by the railways minister does not carry weight as terminating officers and providing compensation to deceased families will not bring the lost lives back. Why were the tracks not inspected and replaced before it was too late? This ought to be a routine matter.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad