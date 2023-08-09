It is our earnest duty to realise martyrs’ sacrifices for prosperity: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the launching ceremony of the National Programme for Solarisation of Agricultural Tubewells in Islamabad on August 8, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said those who resorted to the desecration of monuments of Shuhada, will remain a disgrace and the proud people of Pakistan would never forgive them.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony organised to pay tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis at the Army Auditorium of General Headquarters on Tuesday.

He distributed cheques of Special Financial Assistance to 70 families of martyrs and 30 war-wounded persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing academic pursuits. Earlier, the prime minister visited the GHQ on his farewell visit.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by COAS General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff. He met with the principal staff officers, was presented a Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Paying tributes to the great sacrifices of Shuhada and Ghazis, Shehbaz Sharif said that they had laid down their lives for the defence of the country by setting unmatched precedents of bravery, valour and sacrifice.

He said that Shuhada and Ghazis are the nation’s pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani and they must never forget that peace and freedom we enjoy today are due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil.

“I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan. It is now our earnest duty that we realise their supreme sacrifices for the prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani,” the PM remarked.

Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the role of the armed forces in protecting the territorial integrity of the country and fighting the menace of terrorism. He said that owing to the relentless efforts of the incumbent government, Pakistan is out of the most difficult times. “A comprehensive plan has been put in place for the progress and prosperity of the country by the incumbent government,” he said, adding Special Investment Facilitation Council had given that vision with the development of agriculture, minerals and IT sectors.

He further said that under the plan, a foreign investment worth billions of dollars would come to the country. He mentioned that on 14th August, Pakistan would celebrate its 76th anniversary and the nation has to traverse the path carved out by their Shuhada to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a Rs 377billion revolutionary project to solarise 100,000 agricultural tube-wells across the country which, he said, was the only way forward to make the country progress.

This is a revolutionary step as without it, no one can think of Pakistan making progress. I want to give a message that no other project can match the significance of solar energy,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony here which marked the distribution of solar tube-well certificates to Islamabad-based farmers.

Calling agriculture the only sector to turn around the national economy, he said the provision of low-cost power supply for farmers, households, shopkeepers and industry would make the exports competitive.

Shehbaz told the gathering that under the mechanism, the federal government, provincial governments and farmers would bear one-third each of the total cost of tube-wells solarisation. In the case of Islamabad, the government would pay 67 percent and the rest by the farmers.

Referring to his earlier meeting with a Saudi delegation, PM Shehbaz said he had invited Saudi firms to invest in the Diamer Bhasha Dam project which would need around $15 billion investment to build a reservoir and generate power of 4,000MW of electricity.

He said in his tenure, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had allocated Rs100 billion for the project but it could not move forward due to the next government’s negligence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif launched several development projects for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The event was attended by General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, federal ministers for interior, information and high-ranking officers and other dignitaries.

The prime minister performed the groundbreaking of widening and rehabilitation of the Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk, which will expand the road from four to eight lanes and benefit approximately 1.2 million people, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Shehbaz Sharif also performed the groundbreaking of Rawalpindi Ring Road, a signal-free controlled access six lanes connection between GT Road and the Motorway. He also inaugurated an interchange at the Islamabad Expressway, which will provide a smooth and safe link for the people on both sides of the road.