Three children drown in Rohi drain

LAHORE:Three children drowned while giving bath to buffaloes in drain on Bedian Road. The victims reportedly had taken the cattle to Rohi Drain, Soara Village. A buffaloe moved ahead. They followed to bring it back but they drowned and died.
Nearby people alerted Rescue teams. The divers reached the spot on information, evacuated the bodies and handed these over to the family members. The victims were identified as Abu Bakar 12, Ali Haider, 10 and Rauf, 09.
