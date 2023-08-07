Imran’s corruption conviction to help Pakistani society heal

The conviction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for corruption could signal the end of Pakistan’s long-running populist and polarising politics.

After a trial court found Khan guilty of misappropriating official goods while serving as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, his first photo with the FIA officers appeared online.

When he was arrested, supporters did not come out in support of him despite his previous appeal to them in a pre-recorded message, in which he urged them “not to sit in homes”.

Since Khan founded his PTI party in 1996, he has been a source of ongoing friction in Pakistani politics. Due to this corruption conviction, he was forced from the political arena, which may present Pakistan with a chance to mend its profoundly fractured society.

Khan participated in the scheme to demonstrate Nawaz Sharif was the very definition of corruption. But, the criteria used to convict Nawaz today show Imran is not “Sadiq” or “Ameen,” the names he invented for a trustworthy and honourable leader. Selling state gifts obtained while he was premier for personal gain is a terrible indictment of a man who marketed himself as “clean” and not in politics for the money.

Khan surpasses earlier civil and military leaders as Pakistan’s political system’s bad figure. He finally succeeded in overthrowing Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN government through his scheme after more than seven years of trying.

On the scales of transparency and sound governance, Khan’s own administration did not fare any better. His purported “tabdeeli” (transformation) proved to be superficial. His four catastrophic years as prime minister were distinguished by bad economic decisions, soaring inflation and careless handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. He was the first figure to organise a campaign against the Pakistan Army, which came dangerously close to success on May 9, 2023.

Khan’s polarising, conspiratorial and chaotic politics have repeatedly pushed Pakistan to the edge. A chance for political stability and development in Pakistani politics exists as a result of his corruption conviction and likely disqualification. Leaders of the populist movement who rise to prominence on rhetoric rather than merit must be held responsible for their deeds.

The following ways in which Imran Khan’s corruption conviction is likely to have a big effect on Pakistani politics: It could weaken Imran Khan’s PTI. Many PTI supporters viewed Khan as an anti-corruption crusader and honest leader, so the conviction may shake their faith in him and the party. Many remaining PTI members of parliament may even defect to other parties.

It could open the door for another political party or coalition to come to power. With Khan out of the picture due to disqualification, the PTI’s dominance may fade, giving an opportunity for the opposition PMLN or PPP to regain power.

It could lead to political instability in the short-term as Khan refuses to accept the conviction and tries to rally his supporters through protests and agitation. Khan has a history of causing political chaos to serve his interests. Though, it may be very hard given the muted reaction of his supporters following his arrest.

It may diminish the influence of populism and rhetoric in Pakistani politics going forward. Other politicians may think twice before emulating Khan’s style of making exaggerated promises, targeting opponents and appealing to people’s sentiments instead of laying out substantive policies.

Above all, his encouragement of extreme language and radicalisation of youngsters may come to an end and herald the beginning of Pakistani society’s healing.

It might present Pakistan with a chance for a new beginning under a new leader who takes a more moderate, secure and forward-looking stance.

Pakistan has an opportunity to mend its differences and move past the individualised and vindictive politics that have dominated for decades as Khan’s style of toxic and divisive politics fades into the background.

The road ahead won’t be simple, but Khan’s departure at least makes room for fresh leadership built on morality, vision and a sense of harmony and inclusion.

By removing Khan from politics, Pakistani politics will no longer be burdened by a significant source of poison and conflict of interest. The end of Imran Khan’s political career might herald Pakistan’s transition to a more robust democracy.

Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a Balochistan politician and a former media and strategic communications advisor to GOB. He tweets @jan_Achakzai