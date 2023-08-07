 
close
Monday August 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Help desks set up for train accident information

By Our Correspondent
August 07, 2023

Lahore:Help desks have been set up in Lahore and Faisalabad railway stations for information about the Hazara Express train accident. For the convenience of passengers and timely information, help desks have been established by Railway Lahore Division. Help desk staff will be available round the clock to guide passengers.