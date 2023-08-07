Terrorist wanted by KP police arrested at airport

The Immigration Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency has foiled the escape attempt of a man wanted by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police at the Karachi airport.

A bounty of Rs1 million had been announced for the suspect Ehsanul Haque who was arrested at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA Immigration Cell, the suspect’s name had been included in their stop list as he was wanted by the anti-terrorism department of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police.

The suspect, who belongs to Swabi, was also included in the list of most wanted terrorists. The arrested man would be handed over to the relevant authorities, said the Immigration Cell.